“Species are being lost faster than ever before in human history,” said Robert Dewey, vice president for government relations with Defenders of Wildlife. “While today’s bill includes some badly needed increases for habitat conservation, it is concerning to see funding levels lower than the President’s budget for endangered species. Protecting habitat is only part of the solution to address the biodiversity crisis – adequately funding protections for endangered species is the missing half of this bill. We urge Congress to increase funding for endangered species in order for imperiled and threatened species to have a fighting chance at survival and recovery."