Share Price Information for Clontarf (CLON)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.