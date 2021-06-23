Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Share Price Information for Clontarf (CLON)

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

IN BRIEF: Clontarf Chair Teeling becomes non-exec, Horgan replaces. IN BRIEF: Clontarf Energy full-year loss widens as admin expenses rise. TRADING UPDATES: Superdry optimistic; Virgin Wines toasts demand surge. (Sharecast News) - Clontarf has raised £0.5m before expenses, it announced on Thursday, to fund ongoing negotiations over its Bolivian lithium...

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Price#Share Price#Clon#Clontarf Chair Teeling#Virgin Wines#Sharecast News#Bolivian#Ghanaian#Alliance News#Nmc#Clontarf Energy Plc#Alliss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
Financial Reportsclevelandstar.com

CRH Continues Share Buyback Programme

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce the continuation of its share buyback programme. The Group has entered into arrangements with Societe Generale to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a consideration of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ)’s share price rose 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 231,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 188,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).
Marketsinvesting.com

U.K. shares lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.71%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Life Insurance/Assurance, Insurance and Electrical sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 lost 0.71%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 were NK...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Esken sales drop, loss widens as Carlyle deal awaited

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Esken Ltd - airport and aviation services operator - Revenue falls 22% to GBP110.7 million in year ended February 28, from GBP142.1 million in previous year. Pretax loss widens to GBP150.3 million from GBP139.4 million. Net debt increases 6.5% to GBP250.8 million from GBP235.5 million. Expects to secure GBP120 million financing from Carlyle in the coming days, in the form of a convertible loan. Largest shareholder Toscafund supports an equity raise. Carlyle deal, equity raise and new working capital facility would allow Esken to repay all outstanding bank debt.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tim Weller Buys 255,521 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Shares of CPI stock traded up GBX 0.11...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Graphite Corp. (GRPH) Prices Upsized 14M Share IPO at $17/Sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Graphite Bio. The gross proceeds to Graphite Bio from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Graphite Bio, are expected to be $238.0 million. In addition, Graphite Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Up 1.9%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 240.50 ($3.14). Approximately 110,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 319,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.68. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 11,372 shares changing hands. A number of research analysts...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Grove, Inc. (GRVI) Prices 2.2M Share IPO at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $11.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $62.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.66. 8,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,481,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) Prices 8M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock, solely to cover over-allotments. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Target Price at GBX 405

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 405 ($5.29).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dingdong (DDL) Prices 4.1M Share IPO at $23.50 per ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited, a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,072,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each two representing three Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$23.5 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$95.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Prices $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares at $8.16/each

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $7.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The public offering equates to 857,844 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of $8.16 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.