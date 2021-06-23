Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

BUFFINGTON: Abolishing school taxes for seniors is a pipe dream

mainstreetnews.com
 10 days ago

A lot of homeowners in northeast Georgia felt their blood pressure go up this year when they got their updated property assessments. Skyrocketing property values have pushed up tax assessments, in some cases by double or even triple digits. The reaction in many communities has been swift and loud —...

www.mainstreetnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Tax Exemptions#Property Taxes#Tax Reform#Freeport#Sk Battery In Commerce#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Housing
Related
Butler, PAwisr680.com

No New Taxes In Butler School Budget

The 2021-22 Butler Area School District budget still has some questions but does not include a tax increase. During a school board meeting Monday night, the final budget of nearly $106 million passed by unanimous vote with local tax rates remaining stable at just over 104 mils. The district’s enrollment...
Sharon, PAThe Herald

Sharon schools increase taxes

SHARON – The Sharon City School District board on Monday passed its 2021-22 budget by raising taxes and dipping into its reserve fund. The board faced a $4.3 million gap between projected revenues and spending, and after no public discussion for the past two weeks, members passed the spending plan and 2-mill property tax increase, even though district administrators did not present board members with the budget until Monday. State law requires school districts to adopt their final budgets by today.
Davidson County, TNTennessee Tribune

Tax Relief for Seniors, Disabled, and the Poor

NASHVLLE, TN- Tennessee has a tax relief program for the elderly and disabled. Davidson County triples the amount thanks to a Metro Council measure introduced by At Large Councilwoman Sharon Hurt. About 6,000 Davidson County homeowners get tax relief. “Tax relief is a state program and they allow different cities...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

School Funding Increase Actually a Property Tax Cut

Wisconsin Republicans tackled two big issues in the final version of the state budget approved by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance on Thursday. One was their promise to cut taxes, which they did through a whopping $3.4 billion in tax cuts contained in the proposal, which will now move to the full Legislature and then to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk. The other problem the GOP confronted was the pesky issue of funding for Wisconsin schools. The state recently received a warning from the federal Department of Education that the Republican budget plan so badly underfunded schools that it did not meet the minimum standard for “maintenance of effort” — that is, maintaining the state’s average level of investment in education. Therefore, the feds warned, Wisconsin might not be eligible for $2.3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief.
Hermitage, PAThe Herald

Hermitage schools hold line on taxes

HERMITAGE — Residents in the Hermitage School District will not see a tax increase under the district’s 2021-22 operating budget. Hermitage School Board unanimously approved the 2021-22 budget, which calls for expenditures of $35,480,505 and estimated revenues of $34,302,170, at its Monday meeting. Before voting “yes,” Board President Timothy Kizak...
Newport, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Newport School Board OKs tax increase

After freezing its budget and taxes for the 2020-21 budget, Newport School Board has approved an increase for next fiscal year, which will begin July 1, according to the board update on the district’s website. The district is raising taxes up to the 4.2 percent inflationary index limit allowed by...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb Schools sets dates for tax digest hearings

The Cobb County School District released an official public notice Tuesday announcing the dates for its first two public tax digest hearings. Both hearings will be held Thursday, July 8 at 514 Glover Street in Marietta. The first hearing will be at 11:30 a.m., while the second will be at 6:05 p.m.
Wauseon, OHfcnews.org

Wauseon schools will ask for 2% income tax

Wauseon schools will introduce a 2% income tax levy on the Nov. 2 ballot in order to provide for current expenses and permanent improvements. At a Board of Education meeting held June 21, board members passed a motion to place the five-year tax levy on the ballot in order to generate at least $4 million annually for the school district. The levy would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Seniors are losing homes over property taxes

Imagine losing the home you’ve spent your lifetime working to pay for over the inability to pay your property taxes. Especially devastating when an unexpected $5,200.00 road assessment has been added to that property tax, causing the loss. To lose your home over the new road built in front of it is a mighty irony. Amendment 11 was passed unanimously in 2012 by Florida lawmakers to protect a narrow section of taxpayers from that very scenario. It exempts longtime FL senior citizens (65+) who have permanently lived (full time) in their home (25+ years), valued less than $250,000.00, w/an income under certain limits ($30,000.00 2012 wages) from paying property taxes, the very common method used to take people’s homes from them. The amendment was passed by 61% of the voters here in Marion County in 2012, but Florida lawmakers left it up to each county Board to adopt this vital protection for its vulnerable, rooted seniors. Our 2013 Marion County Board of Commissioners voted it down (in a 3-no, 2-yes vote, 1 shy of passing), causing countless unprotected seniors to be evicted from their homes since, due to the inability to pay property taxes. These assessments would be more just if applied as a lien against the property, to be paid upon the death/sale/transfer of the property, with all interest and late fees paid to the County. I saw a 99-year-old woman in today’s Tax Deeds sales. The poor woman will lose her home in two months and probably isn’t even aware of it! LET THESE PEOPLE LIVE OUT THEIR OLD AGE IN THEIR HOMES! Our Board has three new members since the 2013 vote. Two of the NO-voters are still there. If you or your loved one is in need of this protection, make your concerns known to the M.C. B. of Directors at (352) 438-2323.
Rutherford County, TNwgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Adopts School Facilities Tax

Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Commissioners voted unanimously at Thursday’s County Commission meeting to adopt the “School Facilities Tax” in lieu of the Rutherford County Development Tax. The change becomes effective July 1, 2021. Under the Rutherford County Development Tax, Rutherford County currently imposes a tax on each residential development in...
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Taxes going up in Allentown School District

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Homeowners in the Allentown School District will see a 3% increase in their property taxes. The school board voted this week to adopt a $375 million spending plan for the next school year. The tax hike works out to about $68 per household. It comes despite the...
Kansas City, MOmartincitytelegraph.com

Property taxes increase in south KC. Can seniors get a break?

Home values are soaring in many neighborhoods, so it’s no surprise that property tax assessments are up as well. Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte warned more than a year ago (before COVID, lumber shortages and a seller’s market coalesced to limit the supply of homes for sale) that eight neighborhoods should expect significantly higher assessed valuations in 2021. Many of the areas he named were in south Kansas City, including Waldo, Martin City and 49/63 along Troost Avenue. Now homeowners in these places are reporting an increase in property tax values of 10-15%, following equally big or bigger jumps in 2019.
Dukes County, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury voters approve tax hike for school project

Tisbury voters approved a $55 million Proposition 2½ debt exclusion to pay for renovations and an addition at Tisbury School that will raise taxes by 10 percent on average for taxpayers over the next 30 years. In a vote of 812-223 voters said yes to borrowing $55 million — $53...
Personal FinancePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tax increase approved for Peters Township School District

Taxes will be going up for those who own property in the Peters Township School District. The board approved the district’s 2021-22 school year general fund budget in the amount of $74,250,401 by an 8-0 vote at a Monday meeting. The budget comes with a 0.42 mill tax increase, or about a $42 increase per every $100,000 of assessed property value.
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Resident asking county to adopt amendment to lower senior property taxes

After deeper research, I learned the 99-year-old woman I mentioned had passed away and her children didn’t pay the taxes, but these evictions do occur. I’ve also learned that Belleview and McIntosh have adopted Amendment 11 for their low income seniors. I hope to persuade the Marion County Board to adopt it for all Marion County eligible seniors. It’s not a full exemption from the property taxes, but akin to the homestead exemption. A small compensation to seniors who’ve spent 25+ years paying into the County purse, supporting Marion County businesses, schools and all the rest. Remember, the Florida lawmakers passed it unanimously. That’s an impressive amount of compassion and respect for this aging group. Thank you for bringing this to the public’s attention.
Congress & Courtsmnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Weber: Billion Dollar Tax Relief Helps Families, Workers, and Small Businesses

The Minnesota Senate today approved a bipartisan $944 million tax bill aimed at jumpstarting the economy and helping workers and small business owners recover from COVID-19. The bill does not include any of the significant tax hikes proposed by Gov. Walz or Democrats in the House of Representatives, both of whom proposed raising taxes by over $1 billion, including the creation of a fifth-tier income tax.
Brookville, PAwpxz1041fm.com

BROOKVILLE SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES BUDGET WITH TAX INCREASE

Brookville Area School Board voted to approve the 2021-22 budget with a tax increase of 2.9 percent on Monday. The Punxsy Spirit reports that the general fund budget amounts to about $28.4 million with real estate millage at 31.96 mills in Brookville, Summerville, Barnett Township, and surrounding areas within the district.
Seaside, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Property tax abatement

Three words to help ease the housing shortage and lower rents: Property tax abatement. Make month-to-month home rentals more lucrative than short-stay rentals by abolishing property taxes on homes, or portions thereof, rented by the month. I would rent my house in a heartbeat, and live a life free of...
Economysopghreporter.com

Seniors urged to apply for the tax/rent rebate program

Eligible Pennsylvanians are urged to apply for the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue recently announced the deadline to submit applications has been extended from June 30, to December 31. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department has already started processing rebate payments. “The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program can...