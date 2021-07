Facebook (FB) the star performer up over 4%. All mega tech FAANG names rally as yields move lower. Big tech stocks all higher and near record highs. Update after the close: Another record high and another record close for the Nasdaq as a broad sweep of mega tech names pushed the index higher. Facebook (FB) was the standout performer joining the $1 trillion market cap. club with a strong 4% surge to $355.64. The catalyst was the federal court dismissing the Federal Trade Commissions' (FTC) antitrust lawsuit against Facebook. The Nasdaq once again strongly outperformed the other major indices with the S&P up 0.2% while the Dow and Russell 2000 were lower. The Nasdaq futures contract (NQ) has just crept into the overbought region on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) joining the cash index (NDX) and ETF QQQ with all three now showing as overbought on the RSI.