Carnival to add two new Excel-class ships by 2023

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

(Alliance News) - Carnival PLC on Wednesday said that it will add two new ships to its fleet by 2023. Both ships are part of its Excel class and will bring the company's total fleet to 27 ships. Carnival will take owner of Costa Magica from one of its European...

www.lse.co.uk
Christine Duffy
