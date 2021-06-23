Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flathead County, MT

Fire danger on Flathead Indian Reservation close to becoming high

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRONAN, Mont. - Fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation is moderate, but is very close to becoming high according to the CSKT Division of Fire. “Weather forecasters are predicting hot and dry conditions by the end of the week with temperatures ranging into the 90s throughout the region,” CSKT Division of Fire said in an update. “Due to increasing fire danger and changing conditions over this fire season, the public should be extra careful with campfires and fireworks.”

www.montanarightnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronan, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasters#Extreme Weather#The Cskt Division Of Fire#Cs Kt Division Of Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
Congress & CourtsCNN

House to vote to establish Capitol riot committee

Pelosi won't say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to Jan. 6 select committee. At a news conference this morning focused on infrastructure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack and if so who it would be.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump Organization and CFO to be charged Thursday: WSJ

The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are set to be charged with tax-related crimes by the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Weisselberg is the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. (D). Prosecutors...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.