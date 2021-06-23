Trio of brothers from Winder complete national mowing challenge, hope to pass torch to other kids
A goal that started last summer turned into a time-consuming, but rewarding experience for three brothers from Winder. Sixteen-year-old David, 14-year-old Johnathan and 8-year-old Zachary Koss of Winder spent the last year mowing 50 lawns free of charge for residents in the community who are either elderly, disabled, veterans or single parents as part of the national "50 Yard Challenge."