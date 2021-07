In our recent paper, Phantom of the Opera: ETF Shorting and Shareholder Voting, we analyze the impact of the short-selling of exchange traded funds (ETFs) on shareholder voting of the underlying securities. We introduce a novel measure of the wedge created between the economic ETF ownership and the voting rights of ETF underlying shares, which we call “phantom shares”. We examine the implications of these phantom shares on the voting process, voting outcomes, voting rights premia, and merger returns. We find that phantom shares, stemming from short-selling of ETF shares (for ETF market making, directional, or hedging purposes), lead to sidelined votes during the proxy voting process. This sidelining appears to be due to the underlying shares backing these ETF short positions going unvoted.