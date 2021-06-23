More tree removals slated at Easton Airport; Talbot County Council approves grant funding for project
EASTON — More trees are scheduled to be cut down near Easton Airport as part of the next phase of an obstruction removal program. The Talbot County Council approved the acceptance of grant funding from the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) for the Easton Airport’s runway improvement project Tuesday evening, pushing the airport’s obstruction removal program into its second phase.www.oceancitytoday.com