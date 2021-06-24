Police: Man who threatened store employees shouted ‘I can’t breathe’ when arrested

Suspect allegedly vowed to break workers’ jaws, urged female to perform a sex act

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man from New Jersey threatened employees inside Walmart Supercenter and later yelled he couldn’t breathe when arrested by township police after a foot chase Tuesday night.

Terik D. Wiggins, 28, of Jersey City, threatened to break the jaws of several employees and urged a female employee to perform a sex act on him while he was inside the store, according to court records.

When officers attempted to stop Wiggins at the entrance, he refused to identify himself and took off running through the parking lot, court records say.

After Wiggins was caught and handcuffed, he yelled, “I can’t breathe,” which police noted in court records was an apparent reference to George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis.

Police in court records said after Wiggins yelled he couldn’t breathe, bystanders began recording.

Wiggins was allegedly in possession of marijuana in his pocket.

Three store employees told police Wiggins threatened to break their jaws, or wait for them after work, claiming his gang was outside waiting to beat them up, court records say.

Wiggins was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph A. Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.