Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police: Man who threatened store employees shouted ‘I can’t breathe’ when arrested

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Suspect allegedly vowed to break workers’ jaws, urged female to perform a sex act

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man from New Jersey threatened employees inside Walmart Supercenter and later yelled he couldn’t breathe when arrested by township police after a foot chase Tuesday night.

Terik D. Wiggins, 28, of Jersey City, threatened to break the jaws of several employees and urged a female employee to perform a sex act on him while he was inside the store, according to court records.

When officers attempted to stop Wiggins at the entrance, he refused to identify himself and took off running through the parking lot, court records say.

After Wiggins was caught and handcuffed, he yelled, “I can’t breathe,” which police noted in court records was an apparent reference to George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis.

Police in court records said after Wiggins yelled he couldn’t breathe, bystanders began recording.

Wiggins was allegedly in possession of marijuana in his pocket.

Three store employees told police Wiggins threatened to break their jaws, or wait for them after work, claiming his gang was outside waiting to beat them up, court records say.

Wiggins was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph A. Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Marijuana#Wilkes Barre Twp#Walmart Supercenter#District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Lane County, ORkezi.com

Officer was justified in shooting man who threatened police, DA rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow has ruled a recent officer-involved shooting justified. On May 30 just after 9 p.m., suspect Alexander Konnoff allegedly confronted and threatened a neighbor, who called police. The man was reportedly yelling and playing threatening recording that could be heard throughout the neighborhood.
Marlborough, MAwhdh.com

‘Right thing to do’: Woman alerts police after recognizing man accused of attacking another woman in Marlboro

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man accused of attacking a woman on a Marlboro trail Monday faced a judge Tuesday. Jonathan Parker was arraigned in court on charges of assault and battery after he allegedly attacked woman and tried to forcefully remove her clothes while she was walking on the Assabet River Rail Trail near the intersection of Fitchburg Street and Sasseville Way around 6:20 a.m., according to police.
Public Safetygreekcitytimes.com

Man who raped cleaner arrested by Greek police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in the central Athenian district of Kato Petralona last Saturday. The 50-year-old victim told police she was invited by the man to clean an apartment building at Simachidon Street last Saturday. Once there, the man grabbed her, pulled her into his apartment and raped her, according to her testimony. She was treated at a hospital following the incident.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

RACIAL ATTACK: Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Brutally Beaten By 10 Men

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was hospitalized after being beaten by a group of 10 men in a racially-motivated attack over the weekend, authorities said. The 42-year-old white officer was bleeding form his head and face when his colleagues were flagged down near Grove Street and Newark Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Man allegedly threatened St. James hospital employee

Jun. 22—ST. JAMES — A former patient allegedly made multiple threats toward an employee at the St. James hospital during a phone call Sunday. Douglas Frederick Gratz, 60, of St. James, made multiple calls to the Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James seeking to talk to a doctor he had not seen since 2019, according to a court complaint.
Fulton, MOkjluradio.com

Fulton grocery store employee arrested for arson for allegedly setting fire in the store

An employee at a Fulton grocery store is behind bars, accused of setting a fire in the store’s basement. Pamela Cordrey, 48, of Fulton, was arrested for first-degree arson. Crews were called to the Moser’s on N. Business 54 just after 2:00 yesterday for a report of a fire. The State Fire Marshall’s Office was called in and determined the fire was intentionally set in the basement of the store. There was substantial damage done to that area of the store.
Daytona Beach, FL850wftl.com

Police arrest man who shot a Daytona Beach police officer

Police have arrested the man who shot a Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer in the head Wednesday night. Daytona Beach Police arrested Othal Wallace, who was hiding in a treehouse. During a press conference at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Chief Jakari Young said police found Wallace in a property located in...
Portsmouth, NHNECN

No One Hurt When Officers Arrest Knife-Wielding Man, Police Say

Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, have arrested a man accused of wielding a knife at officers outside of an apartment complex. Officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into an apartment on Holiday Drive shortly after 1p.m. on Saturday. According to police, responding officers determined the man in question had legal authority to enter the apartment.
Portage, INNWI.com

Portage man fights, threatens officers to bring 'wrath' upon them after warrant arrest, police say

PORTAGE — A man threatened police, claiming he was an angel, after being arrested for a warrant and driving while under the influence, police said. James Matthew Dewitt faces charges of intimidation, OWI while endangering a person, OWI while endangering a person with a prior conviction, OWI, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to Porter Superior Court records.