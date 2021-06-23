Suspect Arrested for False Imprisonment and Robbery

Cedar Rapids Police officers responded to a residence in northwest Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, June 23 at 6:57 a.m. to speak with a 41-year old female about an alleged robbery.

The victim told investigators she had met an individual named Christopher F. Bullins, DOB/07-06-1977, age 43, approximately 2-3 weeks ago through Facebook.

On June 23 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Bullins was at the victim’s house where he displayed a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding money. Bullins also stole several items from the victim, including her cellular phone. The victim reported Bullins then took her to the basement, placed handcuffs on her, and tied several items of clothing around her.

Just prior to contacting the Police Department, the victim was able to free herself, walk outside, and request help from a person in the neighborhood. Officers arrived shortly thereafter and determined the victim’s vehicle, a 2018 Buick Encore, had been stolen.

The victim was transported to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from being restrained.

An attempt to locate on the stolen vehicle was disseminated to law enforcement nationwide. The vehicle was located on U.S. Interstate 74 west of Galesburg, Illinois shortly after 10 a.m. Six Illinois State Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop and took the suspect into custody without incident for several valid nationwide warrants through multiple states. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department will file charges against Bullins for Robbery-1st Degree, Theft-1st Degree, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, False Imprisonment, and Obstruction of Emergency Communication.

Disclaimer: Any arrest and complaint information included above is based on the legal conclusion that, as with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.