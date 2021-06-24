Gigi Marvin, Matt Cullen hit the ice at Bemidji youth hockey clinic
Northern Minnesota hockey royalty was in town Wednesday for one of the first major events to take place at Bemidji’s newest ice rink. Matt Cullen and Gigi Marvin were on hand for the Power with the Pros youth hockey clinic at the Sanford POWER Center within the Bemidji Community Arena. Collectively, the two stars offered the expertise that only three Stanley Cups, two Olympic silver medals and an Olympic gold medal can offer.www.bemidjipioneer.com