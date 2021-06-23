Cancel
Tacos El Pastor 53 to open in early July in East Hyde Park

By Morley Musick, contributing writer
Hyde Park Herald
Cover picture for the article“We will serve totally authentic Mexican food, no Tex-Mex, no imitations.”. So says Pascual Medel, the owner and head chef of Hyde Park’s new taco joint, Tacos El Pastor 53, now slated to open in early July. The restaurant is located at 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., taking the space formerly occupied by Mikkey’s Retro Grill, and will serve tacos, quesadillas, tortas, sopes and huaraches.

