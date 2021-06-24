Cancel
Science

This symptom of COVID-19 is more frequent in vaccinated people, according to study

By Entrepreneur en Español
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that sneezing can be a symptom of any common cold or even if you suffer from an allergy. However, one study suggests that “excessive sneezing” can also be a symptom of COVID-19 in people who have been vaccinated. Research conducted by the ZOE company and King's College...

www.mysanantonio.com
