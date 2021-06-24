This symptom of COVID-19 is more frequent in vaccinated people, according to study

America may be done with coronavirus but the coronavirus is not done with America. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), just predicted the new Delta variant would become the predominant one in the USA. This is troubling news: The variant, first identified in India, is more transmissible that other forms of the virus, and more dangerous in certain ways. This is why Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist, Regents Professor, and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, went on CNN to sound an alarm. Read on for the 5 things you need to know to stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.