Wausau Rules Review Committee Eliminates Dial-In Option for Meeting Agenda’s
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Those that would like to listen to City meetings by phone in Wausau will now have to request the option. The pandemic brought many changes to municipal governments including different ways to attend meetings virtually. But with pandemic restrictions easing around Central Wisconsin, governmental bodies are looking to return to running meetings as normal, including having members attend meetings in person.wsau.com