The UK’s data protection regime has been given a pass by the EU, for now. Paul Motion explains the details. The European Commission has adopted two data “adequacy decisions” for the UK. This action resolves a major concern after Brexit, that whilst personal data flowing from the UK to the EU member states was regarded as flowing to countries with sufficiently robust data protection, personal data flowing the other way, from the EU to the UK – now a “third country” – was not automatically treated as such.