Gators to face Oklahoma State in SEC/ BIG-12 Challenge

By Bob Redman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Gators Men’s Basketball team knows their assignment in the SEC/ Big-12 Challenge in January of 2022 and that would be the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Both leagues announced the matchups of the 10 games that will be played on January 29, 2022 and the Gators and Cowboys will know at a later date when the start times and which television network the game will be played.

