Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that displays “recommended posts” between the photos, videos, IGTV, and other content of the accounts you follow. please remember. The Facebook-owned platform introduced the post proposed in August 2020. It basically displays the content (mainly images) of accounts that users aren’t following. So far, these pop-ups that appear immediately after the “You’re All Caught Up” banner track users to stay on the platform for as long as possible. The idea of ​​the suggested post is also to show the content that the user wants to see privately. -Accounts Followed Based on Platform Interactions According to The Verge, Instagram is currently planning to mix regular and suggested posts from the accounts followed after it has been well received. Rollouts may be based on reviews.