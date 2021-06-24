Cancel
Business

Telstra wins 15-year Yarra Valley Water IoT contract

By Aimee Chanthadavong
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelstra has scored itself a contract with Yarra Valley Water to provide one million industrial IoT services on its IoT network. The contract, touted as Telstra's largest IoT deal to date, will span over 15 years. As part of the deal, Telstra will enable Yarra Valley Water to utilise its...

www.zdnet.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
mobileworldlive.com

Public cloud start-up Totogi lifts off at MWC21

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: Public cloud advocate Danielle Royston fleshed out details of Totogi’s initial product portfolio as the start-up officially launched at MWC21, hot on the heels of her $100 million investment in the company tipped to revolutionise the way operators interact with customers. Speaking to Mobile World Live...
Businessiotglobalnetwork.com

IoT Continuum launched by LACROIX, Orange, Sierra Wireless and STMicroelectronics to scale and speed digital transformation

LACROIX, Orange, Sierra Wireless and STMicroelectronics have created the IoT Continuum, a partnership that aims to simplify and accelerate the mass deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe and beyond. By bringing together for the first time expertise across the entire IoT industry (connectivity, hardware, software, design and...
Businessorange-business.com

Orange and Nokia deploy the first Industry 4.0 4G/5G private network with network slicing in French factory

First 4G/5G end-to-end private network supporting network slicing in a Schneider Electric factory in France through Orange co-innovation partnership. Underpinned by Nokia’s 5G Standalone/Non Standalone and LTE slicing network equipment with management, orchestration and assurance capabilities. Paris, France and Espoo, Finland – Orange and Nokia today announced the deployment of...
BusinessZDNet

Qualcomm touts advances to wide-area 5G system foundation

For MWC 2021, Qualcomm Technologies showed off its latest advancements to wide-area 5G prototypes and system simulations meant to boost efficiencies in the 5G wide-area system foundation. The company demonstrated technology improvements across key wide-area 5G research topics including subband half-duplex, wide-area 5G positioning, cross-node machine learning, 5G NR-Light evolution with sidelink, and 5G device disaggregation.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile Deploys Cisco's Segment Routing & Routed Optical Networking

Cisco and Rakuten Mobile last week announced a major milestone for Rakuten Mobile’s network infrastructure in support of efforts to build a better, more inclusive internet for the future. Rakuten Mobile operates the world first’s fully cloud-native mobile network. It launched 4G service in Japan in April 2020, and launched...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Telstra acquires MediaCloud

Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) has acquired the business and assets of MediaCloud Pty Ltd. (MediaCloud). TBS says the acquisition of MediaCloud will provide it with a suite of significant software-defined and cloud-based capabilities, media cloud delivery experts and a London Master Control Room, that is equipped with the capability to support major global companies and events.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Senet and ADTRAN Partner to Deliver Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® Connectivity to the Enterprise

ADTRAN Selects Senet’s Cloud-Based Network Management Platform to Help Customers Simplify and Streamline the Deployment of IoT Solutions at Scale. Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ADTRAN®, Inc., a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver carrier-grade LoRaWAN® network services for IoT applications across enterprise and campus environments.
Santa Clara, CAZDNet

Hitachi Vantara acquires data governance player Io-Tahoe

Santa Clara, CA-based Hitachi Vantara, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Global, announced on June 23rd that it had acquired data governance player Io-Tahoe, based in New York. Io-Tahoe had been a unit of Centrica, a UK-based energy services company operating under brands including British Gas and Centrica Hive. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Io-Tahoe platform's capabilities will become part of Hitachi's Lumada DataOps portfolio.
Cell Phonesiotforall.com

eSIM Localization for Global IoT Projects

While we now arguably live in the era of ubicomp (ubiquitous computing) thanks to smartphones and data connectivity provided by MNOs (mobile network operators), ubicomp’s machine-focused sibling, IoT, remains at a relatively nascent stage. The ubicomp era arrived roughly around 2010; given that the term was coined roughly a decade earlier than IoT, is it safe to assume that the IoT era is now ready for lift-off? The truth is that communication efforts and computing advances, especially on the mobile network side, have heavily focused on delivering new and improved experiences for human-to-human communication.
TechnologyZDNet

Qualcomm unveils 5G vehicle-to-everything systems and energy efficiency

Qualcomm displayed a slate of new 5G-related vehicle technology and energy efficiency efforts during its R&D Virtual Showcase this month. John Smee, vice president of engineering at Qualcomm, said the company is working to break "technology barriers" and bring "superior 5G system performance to new industries, use cases and experiences for the smartphone and beyond."
BusinessTechCrunch

DevOps platform JFrog acquires AI-based IoT and connected device security specialist Vdoo for $300M

Sunnyvale-based, Israeli-founded JFrog is publicly traded on Nasdaq, where it went public last September, and currently it has a market cap of $4.65 billion. Vdoo, meanwhile, had raised about $70 million from investors that include NTT, Dell, GGV and Verizon (disclaimer: Verizon owns TechCrunch), and when we covered its most recent funding round, we estimated that the valuation was somewhere between $100 million and $200 million, making this a decent return.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SensiML Partners With Microchip Technology For Smart Edge IoT Applications

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML ™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it has partnered with Microchip Technology to simplify the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial edge Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. This partnership enables embedded developers using Microchip Technology's microcontrollers and the powerful MPLAB X IDE tool suite to quickly and easily add intelligence to their new or legacy designs with SensiML's Analytics Toolkit. Small Footprint, Low Power and Efficient Models - AI for Edge IoT ApplicationsThe new integrated design flow enables users to use the Data Visualizer debug tool included with the MPLAB X IDE tool suite to directly read register-level sensor data and then feed that information in SensiML's Data Capture Lab where it can be analyzed and labeled for high-quality AI modeling. This approach means that data from any of the wide range of sensors supported by MPLAB X IDE tool suite can be converted into usable AI models. The models generated by the SensiML tools are extremely efficient and can easily be supported by nearly any Microchip microcontroller and its associated memory subsystem while keeping power consumption extremely low.
dnyuz.com

KPMG decides on Red Hat OpenShift to construct AI platform

Red Hat and KPMG LLP today revealed they are working together to make the Red Hat OpenShift platform, which is based on Kubernetes, a foundational core of the KPMG Ignite AI platform. The KPMG Ignite platform combines machine learning algorithms with document ingestion and optical character recognition capabilities to analyze...
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

The 1,200 IoT companies that are creating the connected world of the future

IoT Analytics today released the IoT Startup Report & Database 2021, showing that more than 1,200 companies make up the landscape of upcoming, innovative companies competing for market share in the connected IoT world of the future. Key findings of the research include:. In 2021, the number of identified active...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

MWC 2021: Global mobile industry leaders show commitment to 5G mmWave

GSMA, the trade body for global mobile operators, has previously observed that one of the key issues for 5G in 20201 was where and when millimetre wave (mmWave) systems can be cost-effective. Now, a contingent of mobile communications companies has announced collective support for 5G mmWave technology globally. 5G mmWave...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands 5G Portfolio With Automated 5G Management Solution

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report today announced a new 5G software solution that adds fully integrated automated management to HPE's existing 5G portfolio. The solution includes HPE 5G Automated Assurance and a new 5G capability for HPE Service Director, which together simplify the management of 5G networks and reduce deployment risks through a zero-touch, closed-loop system. The new automation software monitors and orchestrates the network functions, infrastructure, slices and services, automatically acting on issues detected to secure service continuity. The software is pre-integrated with HPE's open 5G solutions, including the HPE 5G Core Stack, as well as leveraging open-source technologies and offering open APIs to integrate with multi-vendor deployments.
Technologysharewise.com

Keysight, TIM and JMA Wireless Join Forces to Showcase O-RAN Technology at Mobile World Congress 2021

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has joined forces with TIM, an information and communication technology company in Europe and JMA Wireless, a global innovator in mobile wireless connectivity solutions, to showcase the latest open radio access network (O-RAN) technology at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021 (MWC 21), to be held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28th to July 1st.