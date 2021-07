The mother of 5-year-old Samuel Olson, who was found dead inside a plastic container in a Texas motel room in May, spoke out for the first time Tuesday night—and suggested her son’s father had something to do with the grisly crime. “I don’t see how he couldn’t, with all the evidence that has now been brought to light, how are you not involved?” said Sarah Olson, telling reporters that she has not seen her son since 2020. So far, only Theresa Balboa, the girlfriend of Samuel’s dad, Dalton Olson, has been charged in connection with the little boy’s murder.