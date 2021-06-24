PIGYS event this weekend on P.I

PRETTY NICE--We had a very toasty Monday and if the forecast holds true, we've got another batch of hot days as well, so I hope you're all staying well hydrated and as cool as possible. However, our Tuesday morning "drizzle" was definitely a surprise, but probably not for those in the midst of making hay. Let's hope it's just a brief amount and it dries out in no time and the hay makers and beachcombers are happy once again by the time you read this.