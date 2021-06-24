Cancel
PIGYS event this weekend on P.I

By Kay Chamberlain
waheagle.com
 5 days ago

PRETTY NICE--We had a very toasty Monday and if the forecast holds true, we've got another batch of hot days as well, so I hope you're all staying well hydrated and as cool as possible. However, our Tuesday morning "drizzle" was definitely a surprise, but probably not for those in the midst of making hay. Let's hope it's just a brief amount and it dries out in no time and the hay makers and beachcombers are happy once again by the time you read this.

FestivalDaily Ardmoreite

Juneteenth weekend filled with multiple celebratory events

Several business leaders and nonprofit organizations are partnering together to host a Juneteenth soiree June 18 - June 20. Some of the organizations involved with the creation of the events include Gabby’s Southern Cuisine, Gemini Entertainment, Restoring Lives, Journey Daycare, Real Dads Do Real Things, Ray of Sunshine Sweets and Treats and Kingz of the South MC Group.
Walnut Shade, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Flower farm hosts weekend events for local creators

A local flower farm will be hosting weekend markets, allowing creators to showcase and sell their work while families enjoy a peaceful morning on the farm. Thompson Flower Farm, located at 932 Keithley Road in Walnut Shade, recently started a summer series event called ‘First and Third.’ The events are held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month until the end of August.
West Hollywood, CAL.A. Weekly

WeHo Pride Weekend Offers Whirlwind of Events

Pride in L.A. looks a little bit different this year, but thankfully it’s nothing like last year, when COVID 19 saw in-person festivities canceled across the board. Now that virus numbers are low, this year’s events signal a cautious but excited transition back to normalcy in West Hollywood. The official parade may have been canceled but WeHo Pride Weekend still offers parties galore, many outside, with DJs, drink, dancing, drag, food, giveaways and more. Via the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, here’s the haps (click blue links for more info on business and events):
Edinburg, TXKRGV

Edinburg holding Juneteenth jubilee events this weekend

Juneteenth is officially the newest federal holiday and celebrations are planned all weekend long here at home. The city of Edinburg is hosting a series of Juneteenth Jubilee events on Saturday, June 19 starting with a commemoration ceremony at the Edinburg auditorium. The program will end with a caravan tour...
Spokane, WAKXLY

Despite event delay, Hoopfest still planning events for this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash – They won’t start the day off with the sound of tens of thousands of people playing basketball on the streets of Spokane, but organizers of Spokane’s annual Hoopfest still have events planned for what would traditionally be Hoopfest weekend. Since 1990, Hoopfest has been played on the...
Clearmont, WYSheridan Media

Clearmont and Leiter To Host Three Day Weekend Events

Although Clearmont will not have an official Clearmont Day this year, there is a lot going on the weekend of June 25-27. Kicking off the activities will be a kids poker run for kids of all ages around town. Kids can sign up at Clear Creek Stop, there is a $1 entry fee and no motorized vehicles. Winner with the best poker hand wins a cash prize, and there is a free Iccee when you sign up. For more information call Clear Creek Stop, 758-4511.
Marion, VAwcyb.com

Live events returning to the Town of Marion with "Wayne Weekend"

9am - 5pm, Tour the lutherie at The Henderson in downtown Marion. FREE! Donations gratefully accepted thehenderson.org. 7pm, Music in the Park at Hungry Mother State Park, featuring Bill & Maggie Anderson. FREE!. Saturday June 19:. 9am - 5pm, Tour the lutherie at The Henderson in downtown Marion. FREE! Donations...
Irvington, VARappahannock Record

Irvington plans Fourth of July weekend events

Irvington will welcome the Fourth of July weekend with the Irvington Farmers Market July 3. Vendors will offer a summer bounty of produce as well as a rich variety of baked goods, artwork, crafts and clothing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Town Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. The...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Pride events happening statewide over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Despite the full blown Lexington Pride Festival postponed until September, this weekend there’s a handful of Pride events. On Friday, June 25, there will be a Pride Picnic from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Schilto Park. The event’s page on Facebook says, “Put on your best Pride gear, and join us for a picnic at Shillito Park. We’ll have food and fun. Bring your lawn chairs, camp chairs or blankets and any outdoor games or activities. We’ll have plenty to eat and drink but you can bring your own favorites as well. Please note: No alcohol is allowed in the park.”
Blackwell, OKJournal Tribune

Paranormal Convention this weekend at Blackwell Event Center

This weekend, the City of Blackwell will be hosting its first-ever ParaCon, a paranormal-themed convention that has also been tooled to feature its own anime convention, Ayakashi Con. ParaCon, which will run from Saturday to Sunday this weekend at the Blackwell Event Center, will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. and run through 6 p.m.
Saint Paul, MNminnesotamonthly.com

Hmong Tennis Event Is a Weekend of Competition and Community

In a typical year, the Hmong International Freedom Festival, or J4, attracts about 40,000 people to St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood each July. It is a weekend of athletic tournaments, food, vendors, and community. Due to COVID-19, the full-scale event was canceled in 2020 and again this year. One part that is still happening this year, though, is the tennis tournament.
Jackson, MSWAPT

Weekend events lead to fireworks and festivals around the metro

JACKSON, Miss. — A weekend full of events occurred across Jackson with one event displaying fireworks for their 10th annual Independence Day event. The city of Byram is observing their Swinging Bridge Festival until 11 p.m. tonight at the Jackson Dragway. Fair rides, live music, food and vendors are all present.
WorldInside the Magic

Disney World Hints at the Return of Huge Weekend Event!

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Walt Disney World had to make several changes to its operations as well as cancel many fan-favorite events, including Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and runDisney’s huge event weekend — Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. In fact, when it comes to...
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

Juneteenth events kick off this weekend across the CSRA

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Saturday, June 19, is Juneteenth. It’s the oldest national celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, and it's now considered an official federal holiday. From Augusta to Aiken, people plan to have their own festivities. You'll find one of the events at Daniel Field....
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Fourth of July weekend events around Plumas County

After a quiet 2020 due to the coronavirus, Fourth of July events are once again scheduled this year. Following is a list of events that are happening around Plumas County, broken down by area. If there is an event in your area that is not included, please email [email protected]
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

Spotlight & Giveaway: A Lot Like Love by Jennifer Snow

Hi Jennifer and welcome to HJ! We’re so excited to chat with you about your new release, A Lot Like Love!. Hi everyone! So happy to be back visiting Harlequin Junkie!. Please summarize the book a la Twitter style for the readers here:. A Lot Like Love is a fun,...
Festivalmansfieldtexas.gov

Mansfield Rocks Weekend: A complete list of events and activities

Fourth of July weekend festivities are returning to Mansfield, and this year, the city's Independence Day weekend celebration is bigger than ever. This year, you can enjoy the fireworks spectacular at several free watch areas or purchase tickets to The Big Event, a premium parking, viewing and entertainment option. One $25 ticket to The Big Event allows you to park your vehicle in the lot between Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls, and also allows everyone in your vehicle to enter both of the parks. There must be a seat belt for every person in your vehicle.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Juneteenth Celebrations 2021: Chicago Events Happening This Weekend

Juneteenth events are already taking place in Chicago as the city celebrates when the Emancipation Proclamation officially took effect across the nation, freeing all enslaved people from slavery on June 19, 1865. The Emancipation Proclamation itself was signed the night of Jan. 1, 1863, and many Union soldier marched through...