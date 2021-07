A few weeks ago, both of our households “Woods and Waves” were able to converge to do activities together. Residents were super excited to be able to see and maybe for the first time meet their comrades. Joyce, one of our faithful resident chore assistants, has been busy cutting resident names off our Perk crossword puzzles for the past year or more. Joyce made a comment that she keeps seeing Lucy’s name and wonders whom she is. Well Joyce got to meet Lucy this past month and thought that Lucy was really nice. I told Joyce they would definitely enjoy each other.