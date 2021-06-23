Cancel
Governor's Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization Releases Their Strategic Plan Report

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, that the Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization has released its Strategic Plan Report. Established by executive order in February 2020, the council was created to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana’s vital rural communities, as well as solutions to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work.

