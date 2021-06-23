Governor's Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization Releases Their Strategic Plan Report
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, that the Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization has released its Strategic Plan Report. Established by executive order in February 2020, the council was created to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana's vital rural communities, as well as solutions to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work.