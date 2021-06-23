Governor's Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization Releases Their Strategic Plan Report

The Menifee City Council, after a number of special meetings with the city staff, updated and better defined the goals and objectives for the city in the next several years to enhance what the residents believe should be its vision and needs. The city’s updated mission statement, as determined in its Strategic Visioning Plan is: “Through teamwork and leadership, the City of Menifee provides essential services to improve the quality of life of our community.” All five of the city council members: Mayor Bill Zimmerman, Mayor Pro Tem Lesa Sobek and Councilmembers Bob Karwin, Matthew Liesemeyer and Dean Deines, along with City Manager Armando G. Villa and other staff members ascribed to the updated vision. The plan identifies a strategy in order for the city to successfully inve.