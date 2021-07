Inflammation is the body’s normal response to harmful invaders, and it usually helps us fight off infection and disease. The trouble comes when inflammation becomes chronic, and our immune systems start to attack healthy cells. In fact, chronic inflammation has been linked to a slew of health problems like weight gain, fatigue, brain fog, and more seriously, conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. And while many of us know that what we eat can drastically lower inflammation in the body, new research suggests that pairing certain foods together can actually amplify their anti-inflammatory powers — namely, blueberries and dairy.