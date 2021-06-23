Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Dalian Atkinson: Family's legal team call for action against racism in policing

By Deborah Hardiman
Shropshire Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives for Dalian Atkinson's family have welcomed the manslaughter verdict again Pc Benjamin Monk and have called for action to address racism in policing. Hickman and Rose solicitors said the guilty verdict was a "watershed" and must mark a turning point for the The Independent Office for Police Conduct(IOPC) and the Crown Prosecution Service(CPS) in how errant police officers are dealt with.

www.shropshirestar.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalian Atkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shootings#Minneapolis Police#Police Violence#Iopc#Cps#Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Dalian Atkinson: Police officer who killed ex-footballer jailed for eight years

A police officer who unlawfully killed ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson by Tasering him to the ground and kicking him in the head has been jailed for eight years.PC Benjamin Monk was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter after jurors heard he left two bootlace imprints on the former Premier League star’s forehead following an “excessive” 33-second Taser deployment.Monk’s six-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told he was “not honest” after the death of the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town striker, having claimed to have aimed a single kick at the victim’s shoulder.Mr Atkinson, who had smashed...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Dalian Atkinson: Police officer convicted of ex-footballer’s manslaughter kept his job despite gross misconduct

A police officer convicted of the manslaughter of former footballer Dalian Atkinson kept his job despite having been found guilty of gross misconduct years before the killing.Benjamin Monk remained in post with West Mercia Police in 2011 after being found to have breached the required standards for honesty and integrity when he failed to mention two cautions on his application to join the force, Birmingham Crown Court was told. The trial earlier heard how in 2016, Monk tasered Atkinson to the ground with a 33-second deployment of the weapon, and then kicked him twice in the head while he was...
SportsBBC

Dalian Atkinson's family 'hugely relieved' at verdict

Dalian Atkinson's family said they are hugely relieved a police officer has been found guilty of manslaughter. The former Aston Villa striker died after a stand-off with West Mercia police officers outside his father's home in Telford, Shropshire in 2016. Mr Atkinson's family said they had been "sickened" to hear...
Public HealthTelegraph

Dalian Atkinson: Pc was Covid volunteer while suspended by police

Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith was awarded a commendation while still on probation - and it looked like her career as a police officer was going places. Then, when she was just 26, she followed her boyfriend’s lead while on patrol, which resulted in her following him into the dock of Birmingham Crown Court.
Public SafetyBBC

Dalian Atkinson death: Telford neighbour's 999 call released

A 999 call has been released after a police officer was found guilty of killing former footballer Dalian Atkinson. In the emergency call, a worried neighbour describes a man, who turns out to be Mr Atkinson, making a disturbance outside a property in Telford in the early hours of 15 August 2016.
Public SafetyBBC

Dalian Atkinson: PC guilty of former footballer's manslaughter

A police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson. The former Aston Villa striker died after a stand-off with West Mercia police officers outside his father's home in Telford, Shropshire in 2016. PC Benjamin Monk, 43, was cleared at Birmingham Crown Court of an alternative...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Dalian Atkinson death: Campaigner welcomes police officer's conviction

A justice campaigner who organised a street protest following the death of Dalian Atkinson has called for the police officer fund guilty of his manslaughter to be given a severe sentence. Bishop Desmond Jadoo, of the Justice 4 All Coalition, said the organisation welcomed the conviction of West Mercia Police...
Public SafetyBBC

Dalian Atkinson: Family shocked PC Monk not sacked earlier

A police officer who unlawfully killed Dalian Atkinson by tasering him to the ground and kicking him in the head has been jailed for eight years. Reacting to the sentence, Mr Atkinson's family branded Monk's actions "a callous attack and a terrible abuse of a police officer's position of trust".
Public SafetyThe Guardian

The killing of Dalian Atkinson: trial focused on a minute of violence

On his final day alive, Dalian Atkinson felt trapped. Draining physical challenges, from hypertension and kidney disease, had left him weakened and his mental health was crumbling, the jury heard. He had once thrilled tens of thousands of people in football stadiums in England, Turkey and Spain. Now he was...
Public SafetyThe Conversation

Dalian Atkinson: manslaughter conviction for PC but ‘justice’ for police violence remains elusive

On June 23, PC Benjamin Monk was found guilty of the 2016 manslaughter of Dalian Atkinson, a former professional footballer with an international career spanning 16 years, at Birmingham Crown Court. Monk, who has been sentenced to eight years, is the first police officer since 1986 to be found guilty of murder or manslaughter after a death in custody or following police contact in England and Wales.