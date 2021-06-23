Dalian Atkinson: Family's legal team call for action against racism in policing
Representatives for Dalian Atkinson's family have welcomed the manslaughter verdict again Pc Benjamin Monk and have called for action to address racism in policing. Hickman and Rose solicitors said the guilty verdict was a "watershed" and must mark a turning point for the The Independent Office for Police Conduct(IOPC) and the Crown Prosecution Service(CPS) in how errant police officers are dealt with.www.shropshirestar.com