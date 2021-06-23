Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK open to any company interested in Channel 4, minister says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The British government said it was open to any expression of interest in Channel 4, the publicly-owned but advert-funded broadcaster that has a remit to produce distinctive programming.

"We will be interested to hear from anybody who expresses interest," Media Minister John Whittingdale told LBC radio on Wednesday when asked if a foreign company could buy the broadcaster.

The government on Wednesday launched a consultation on selling Channel 4.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Open#Channel 4#Thomson Reuters#British#Lbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
New York City, NYMetro International

Britain proposes tech company listing reforms to catch up with New York

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s financial watchdog on Monday proposed making it easier for tech companies to list in London to strengthen the capital’s ability to compete with New York and the European Union following Brexit. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed allowing dual class share structures for “innovative, often founder-led...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain's COVID-19 cases up 53% in past week

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 27,334 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning the rise in cases between June 29 and July 5 stood at just over 53% compared with the previous seven days. A further nine people were reported as having died within...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its U.S IPO - WSJ

July 5 (Reuters) - China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) delay its initial public offering and urged it to review its network security, weeks before the Chinese ride-hailing giant went public, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. It isn’t known whether...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Bahrain's economy contracted 2.11% in Q1 as pandemic restrictions weigh

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain's economy contracted 2.11% in the first quarter from a year earlier, hurt by the decline in the non-oil economy as COVID-19 restrictions were in place most of the quarter, government data showed. The non-oil economy contracted 2.97%, with the hotels and restaurants segment declining...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
Public HealthLockhaven Express

UK government accused of hypocrisy as health minister quits

LONDON — Britain’s health secretary has resigned after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an aide in his office — breaking the same coronavirus social distancing rules he imposed on the nation. While Matt Hancock was swiftly replaced, the scandal was another blow to Prime Minister Boris...
Healthkfgo.com

UK health department to investigate leak of Hancock footage, says minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s health ministry will investigate how a recording of former minister Matt Hancock kissing and embracing his aide was released to the media and forced his resignation, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday. “It is a matter I know the department of health will be...
HealthLife Style Extra

UK's former finance minister Javid appointed as health minister

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British former finance minister. Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as the country's health. minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on. Saturday. Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he. refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson. (Reporting by Kate...
Economykfgo.com

UK getting positive sausage signals from EU, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is getting some positive indications from the European Union that they accept the need for a compromise over the import of British sausages to the British province of Northern Ireland, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday. “I think we’re getting some positive indications and it’s...