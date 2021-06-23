Cancel
Law Enforcement

Citizen online reporting now available

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mount Dora Police Department has launched its Citizens Online Reporting System through its website, at https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/requesttracker.aspx. Incidents such as theft, harassing phone calls and other crimes can be reported online, in minutes. Citizens can report via computer or smart phone and print a temporary copy of their report. The Citizens Online Reporting System is another major benefit to the community that will save time and effort in reporting crimes, according to the city.

