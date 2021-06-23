Citizen online reporting now available

Regarding an article on the front page of the July 5, 2021 edition of the Highlands News-Sun, county officials are reporting that, despite what the Board of County Commission chair told to supervisors for the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, a hearing or decision on possible changes to the fire and garbage assessments will not be made at today’s 9 a.m. Board of County Commissioners meeting, but will actually be informational items only, presented by county administration and county legal counsel. Officials said that Aug. 3, the first meeting in August, will be the date for future hearings on the matter.