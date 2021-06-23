Citizen online reporting now available
The Mount Dora Police Department has launched its Citizens Online Reporting System through its website, at https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/requesttracker.aspx. Incidents such as theft, harassing phone calls and other crimes can be reported online, in minutes. Citizens can report via computer or smart phone and print a temporary copy of their report. The Citizens Online Reporting System is another major benefit to the community that will save time and effort in reporting crimes, according to the city.www.midfloridanewspapers.com