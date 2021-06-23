Next St. Peter police chief hopes to expand trust in department

Cancel
By Brian Arola barola@mankatofreepress.com
Cover picture for the articleST. PETER — St. Peter’s next police chief is set to take the helm in July with a goal to grow relationships and trust between the department and the community. The City Council recently appointed longtime St. Peter Police Department detective Matt Grochow to replace former chief Matt Peters, who retired in May after more than 22 years in the role. Grochow was one of five candidates, three of them internal, considered for the position.

