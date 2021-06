Joan Nehman, 89, of Lytton, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and children on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Loring Hospital in Sac City, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sac City, with Father Joe Dillinger, Father Larry McCarty and Deacon Butch Stone officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Sac City under the direction of Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City.