Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chris Paul listed as probable for Suns in Game 3

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hWQp_0adaHkmj00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Chris Paul is listed as probable to play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday night.

Paul missed the first two games while in the NBA's health and safety protocols since June 16. His status was updated in the league’s injury report Wednesday.

The 36-year-old point guard, a former Clipper, averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard. He has missed the series so far with a strained right knee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
38K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#Staples Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Chris Paul’s Status For Game 1 Of Suns-Clippers Decided

The Phoenix Suns‘ remarkable sweep of the Denver Nuggets last round was marred a bit by the news that Chris Paul, the team’s superstar veteran point guard, was placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, he will, in fact, miss Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAAZFamily

Suns' Chris Paul "out" for second game of Western Conference Finals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Suns' Chris Paul will not be playing in Tuesday's game, the second game of the Western Conference Finals, according to the NBA. Paul entered the NBA's COVID-19 "health and safety protocols" last week and was sidelined for an "indefinite period of time." It's not clear if he's vaccinated or if he may have to isolate for some time if he tests positive. The official injury report lists him as "out" for the game. He already sat out Sunday's Game 1.
NBAtucsonpost.com

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Suns' Chris Paul ruled out for Game 2

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will both be sidelined for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday in Phoenix. Neither All-Star played in Game 1 of the series Sunday -- a 120-114 home win by the Suns -- Leonard due to a knee injury, Paul because of COVID-19 protocols.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Suns hopeful Chris Paul returns for Game 3 against Clippers

Chris Paul has been quarantining at home with his family in Los Angeles, so he's already in town for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers. However, it's still unclear whether or not he'll play after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Still, the Suns are reportedly hopeful that Paul will...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul Tweets After Game 2

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are in the Western Conference Finals, but Paul has had to miss the first two games due to health and safety protocols (see Tweet from the Suns below). The Suns have won the first two games of the series without their All-Star point guard.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: No restrictions in return

Paul (COVID-19 protocols) has no minute restrictions for Game 3 against the Clippers on Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports. Coming off the coronavirus, Paul appears ready for a full workload as the Western Conference Finals shift to Los Angeles. In the sweep against Denver in the previous round, the 36-year-old saw an average of 35.7 minutes per game, while posting 25.5 points, 10.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 triples per game.
NBAvavel.com

Highlights and Best Moments: Clippers 80-84 Suns NBA Playoffs 2021

Paul George and Reggie Jackson surpassed the 20-point barrier with 27 and 23 points, respectively, in the last game so they should show up for the Clippers' benefit. As in Game 3, the Clippers will repeat their jersey, will it be a cabal?. 8:15 PMa day ago. Can Paul make...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Suns vs Clippers NBA live stream reddit for NBA Playoffs Game 5

Live stream reddit information for the Game 5 Western Conference showdown between the LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns. After a heart-stopping victory in Game 4, the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker are one win away from getting to the NBA Finals. For the LA Clippers, the pressure is on, as they’ll need to find a way to come out on top in Game 5 in order to keep their season alive.
NBAgazettereview.com

2021 NBA Free Agency – PG and SG Positions

The NBA season is not yet over since the Eastern and Western Conference are still playing to see which teams will make the NBA Finals. But there is a lot to talk about for free agency since there will be plenty of talent available, especially on the point guard and shooting guard positions. Here is a full list from Fadeaway World of all the talent that will be available when the free agency period begins later this year:
NBASLAM

Devin Booker: Clippers ‘Punched Them In The Face’ in Game 5

Stanford’s Britney Anderson and Baylor’s Alvin Brooks III Highlight the Impact and Lessons Birth... Deandre Ayton on Chris Paul: ‘He was the Best Thing That Happened to My Career’. It was all good just a week ago. Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and his team haven’t been having the...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Grant Williams and Pels' Brandon Ingram took in Suns-Clips Game 5

Evidently, soon-to-be third-year forward Grant Williams was enjoying himself some high-level playoff basketball Monday night along with a player from another NBA team, according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. The Tennessee product was at the Los Angeles Clippers’ impressive 116 – 102 win over the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals Game 5 held in Phoenix, Arizona.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Clippers vs. Suns Game 5 Player Prop Pick: Go Under on Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have a chance to close out the Los Angeles Clippers in five games. Phoenix will have a chance to do it in front of their home crowd too. Will Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the rest of the Suns be able to hold off Paul George and the Clippers to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993?
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 6 Against Phoenix Suns

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled OUT for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns by the LA Clippers. Leonard will miss his 8th straight game since suffering an ACL injury against the Utah Jazz on June 14. Leonard didn't start rehabbing the injury until around June 15, so it's only been two weeks since sustaining the injury.
NBAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Clippers' cool-hand Lue is NBA's best in elimination games

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have been unflappable amid high stakes throughout these playoffs. They recovered from 0-2 deficits against Dallas and Utah to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history. Down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns, they've rallied within a...