The cost basis of an asset is important to you for two primary reasons – tax planning and investment planning. These two reasons are related because only with the proper investment planning can you own a tax-efficient portfolio. You need to understand cost basis in order to plan the investment horizons of the various securities in your portfolio to lower your tax liability. It’s important to know the tax effect of the different types of securities in your portfolio to both choose investments and limit the tax hit you take each year. Since cost basis is calculated differently for different types of assets and can be complex, you may want to consult a financial advisor for assistance.