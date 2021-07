Hogville encourages you to do business with the following... LSU with the new playbook on how to handle these situtations: cheat and dare the NCAA to do something about it. Clearly that's a winning strategy. It's been years now that the LSU/Will Wade cheating scandal came to light. The evidence is incontrovertible, but Wade has chosen to brazen it out and dare the NCAA to act. So far it's been a winning bet for Wade, and at this point even if the NCAA acts, Wade has personally pocketed millions and LSU has yearly brought in top-flight players that might have gone elsewhere without illegal inducements. it's really a total disgrace.