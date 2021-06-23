90.1 percent of J. Sterling Morton West teachers stay put; average earns $83,271 per year
The Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 90.1 percent of teachers stay at J. Sterling Morton West High School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.westcooknews.com