Tom Mohr, 59, of Sac City, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sac City. Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Sac City under the direction of Farber & Otteman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday 4-7 p.m., with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and vigil at 6 p.m. at the church..