Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

For the Ages: Squeezing others for gain

By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
hannapub.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur English word for “bribe” comes from the same French word meaning, “gift,” in its original sense referring to the gifts given to beggars. It is highly ironic—and tragic—then that the word signifying the giving of alms now refers to fattening the pockets of those with power, a form of corruption.

www.hannapub.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Charles Spurgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionMountain Mail

Faith and misconceptions

Editor’s note: This column originally ran on July 6, 2018. The Bible has much to say about faith, and there are many misconceptions about faith. Faith is the basis of true religion. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 11:6, “But without faith it is impossible to please him …” One of the battlegrounds of faith is faith in God’s word.
Religionelizabethton.com

God wants us to live full lives and engaged with others

Dear Rev. Graham: I wake up every morning wishing that the Lord would come back and take us to Heaven. I live with disappointment because the world is in such darkness. Is it wrong to feel this way? — J.W. Dear J.W.: It pleases God that His children would long...
ReligionRogersville Review

My Country, 'Tis of Thee

This weekend there will be a patriotic theme in much of our church music. And I know how easily worship services can become misguided and profane. So I want to preface this article with a few thoughts. I am a patriot of the United States republic as our founders established...
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

Examining ‘true freedom’

One evening, long ago, our family shared together an evening devotion before bedtime. As we read the Bible together, we came to the place where it says, “… I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need” (Philippians 4:11b-12 ESV).
ReligionDaily Jeffersonian

Many Churches, One Lord

The Savior taught that the meek shall inherit the Earth. Why the meek?. The definition of meekness is someone who is humble, teachable, and patient under suffering. It is showing kindness, gentleness, strength, and self-control. Meekness is vital for us to become more Christlike because one cannot develop other crucial virtues — faith, hope, and charity — without it. Without meekness and humility, one cannot be teachable. Pride sets in and disallows you to be taught and led by the spirit, and to be conformed by God's hands.
ReligionAlbert Lea Tribune

Across the Pastor’s Desk: To be conservative or liberal?

Should a Christian be conservative or liberal? In my opinion, Christians should be both conservative and liberal depending on the area one is talking about. I believe believers should be conservative in the area of truth and liberal in the area of love. In the area of truth the Bible...
ReligionJournal Review

A happy face

Do you realize your face tells what is happening in your life. When your heart is filled with joy, optimism is reflected on your face. Ecclesiastes 8:1 says, “... a man’s wisdom maketh his face to shine, and the boldness of his face shall be changed.” This wisdom spoken of comes from believing in Jesus Christ not ourselves. We are talking about a deep Biblical conviction about the person of God, to know that He loves you and has wonderful plans for you.
ReligionRed Bluff Daily News

God Talk: Dependent independence

It doesn’t seem so long ago that it was 1976, the 200th year of our nation’s independence, and the year I turned nine. I remember going to see the Freedom Train, which was traveling around the country in honor of our Bicentennial, during its stop in San Jose. Even though I was just a kid, I still remember the excitement of celebrating our country’s 200 years of independence.
ReligionPonca City News

The Lord Works in Mysterious Ways!

Body For those of us who are Christians, this action of God moving in a mysterious manner, is an experience that many of us have observed firsthand! If you are a Christian and you haven’t experienced it yet, just wait upon the Lord, and at some point, maybe sooner than you are ready, He will let you see His supernatural way. In Romans 11:33-36 it says, “33 Oh the depth of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable his judgments, and his paths beyond tracing out! 34 “Who has known the mind of the Lord? Or who has been his counselor?” 35 “Who has ever given to God, that God should repay him?” 36 “For from him and through him, and to him are all things. To him be the glory forever! Amen”
ReligionMilton Daily Standard

The meaning of happiness

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing.” (Romans 15:13) We would all like happiness. But the meaning or reason for that happiness is very important. William Barclay points this out in his commentary on the Beatitudes; he writes, “The word ‘blessed’ which is used in each of the beatitudes is a very special word. It is the Greek word ‘makarios’. ‘Makarios’ is the word which specifically describes the gods. In Christianity, there is a godlike joy. … Makarios, then, describes the joy which has its secret within itself, that joy which is serene and untouchable, self-contained, that joy which is completely independent of all chances and the changes of life. The English word ‘happiness gives its own case away. It contains the root ‘hap’ which means ‘chance.’ Human happiness is something which is dependent on the chances and changes of life, which life may give and which life may also destroy.”
ReligionGreensburg Daily News

Michael C. Carson column: There is freedom in Holy Communion, the grace of God

When Jesus sat down with his disciples for the Last Supper, he began the tradition of communion. "For I received from the Lord what I also passed on to you: The Lord Jesus, on the night he was betrayed, took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, 'This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.' In the same way, after supper he took the cup, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood; do this, whenever you drink it, in remembrance of me.' For whenever you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes." (1 Corinthians 11:23-26)
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Column: Jesus pointed people toward him

We have been exploring the various ways God makes himself known to us. Isn’t it interesting that God wants us to be known and he reveals so much about his character, his nature and how we can relate to him through his Word?. The Bible is a credible source to...
ReligionThe Evening News

NANCY KENNEDY: However awkward they are, God hears our prayers

Each night before we eat dinner, my husband prays. I love the way he prays. We’re usually in the kitchen dishing out food, swatting cats off the counter, as he’s asking God for strength for a friend or a blessing for me “because she’s cranky and needs one,” he’ll say.
ReligionThe Sanford Herald

BIBLE SPEAKS: What is right with America

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom He has chosen for His own inheritance.” Psalm 33:12. A few years back I preached an Independence Day message on what is wrong with America. It was difficult to keep it limited to a half hour because the news is daily filled with all that is wrong with our country.
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & The Bible: MIND YOUR HEART

I love the aroma of tomatoes ripening on the vine!!! It reminds me of the small farm I grew up on and it also brings to mind this column from a few years ago that is still so close to my heart … and actually yours. I hope you enjoy it …
Goldsboro, NCGoldsboro News-Argus

Have faith, a new day is coming

Days have a way of resembling one another, reimbursing remembrances of times past. They bring the essence of good times and bad, good emotions and bad. They are triggers from the past, and some do not regard them as they can cause one to be stagnant and complacent. They are the essence of times waking the soul and heart to once again stand and relive places and times that have been long passed.
Religionmanisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Sabbath, are we keeping it a Holy day?

Sabbath is from the Hebrew "shabbath" meaning day of rest. The rest, though important, is incidental to the true keeping of the Sabbath. The important thing to remember is the Sabbath is a Holy Day. A day for the sons and daughters of God to turn to the Lord through church attendance, prayer, scripture study and serving others. It is a time for building close family relations and strengthening our spiritually.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: Let’s serve God, not just acknowledge Him

As our attention is especially focused on our nation during this Fourth of July weekend, it’s a good time not only to celebrate the past but to evaluate our current condition. There’s a description given in the Bible of another nation which I believe is fitting for us today as well. Although the circumstances were very different, the moral and spiritual climates displayed some similarities. It was said of these people that “they feared the Lord, yet served their own gods” (II Kings 17:33). If you look at the context, it was a society in which the people acknowledged God and followed some of the rituals in connection with His worship, but they didn’t live in obedience to His word. Isn’t that what is happening in our country today? God is still acknowledged oftentimes, although even that practice is becoming less common. There are still people who observe some degree of religious rituals in relation to God. However, we are straying further and further away from living in accordance to the teachings of His word. We acknowledge God, but we aren’t obeying Him. We either ignore what He says, attempt to reinterpret it to our own liking, or just rebelliously refuse to adhere to it. This isn’t only a characteristic of our secular society today, but unfortunately it also describes a large portion of the church. Many pay lip-service to God, but they aren’t obeying His teachings.
ReligionLewiston Morning Tribune

We serve the God of breakthroughs

Is anyone out there besides me looking for a breakthrough? Maybe a breakthrough with a health issue, a breakthrough of a habit, hurt, or hang-up, a breakthrough from fear, or maybe a breakthrough in a broken relationship. You know where you need a breakthrough. I am still waiting for a...