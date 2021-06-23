Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Letter to the Editor: All should take vaccine

 11 days ago

This is in response to the letter to the editor by Frank Scalia which was printed on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine, though I can understand any uneasiness tied to it. Our government hardly ever gives anything out for free, which can cause some concern when the vaccine is being provided for free. The proof of vaccination that comes with it shouldn’t be seen as a tool to segregate anyone. I have not personally been asked for proof of my vaccination, even though I have it readily available on my LA Wallet app that includes my driver’s license. Those who refuse the vaccine should know that they are putting others at risk by going to events where they could contract the virus or pass it on to others.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Leaders present a twisted idea of personal freedom

Regarding the editorial “Amid leadership vacuum, southwest Missouri tops nation in new coronavirus cases” (June 22): Many Missouri GOP legislators believe in not limiting people’s rights just because of a deadly pandemic. Their behavior is negligent and costs lives. Shame on them. But if they would take these measures, it might help to require face coverings in all retail stores and to create a vigorous campaign to promote vaccinations and launch a well-conducted contact tracing program.
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: If affirmative action disadvantages Asian Americans, why should they support it?

To the editor: When you look at the big picture of having a Harvard degree and its many benefits, you can understand why Asian Americans might sacrifice their social lives to study for hours to get good grades and high test scores to reach their goal. (“The Supreme Court shouldn’t take up the Harvard affirmative action case,” editorial, June 14)
Billings, MT Billings Gazette

Letter to the editor: All history is important, Mr. Rosendale

I was disappointed to read the June 25 Gazette guest opinion by U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale. As an American, I support the teaching of all of our history because I believe it is important to remember those who suffered the brutality of slavery. Black Americans celebrate an Independence Day that only represents the independence of white people. Juneteenth is a holiday that remembers the day when slaves found out that slavery was over. You must look through a different and less biased lens to understand what Juneteenth means.
Pontiac, IL pontiacdailyleader.com

Letter to the Editor: Inaction is driving us down

I am writing to urgently (1) Paul-Revere-like alert our fellow Americans to the threatened end of our progress toward a more perfect Union and the American Dream and (2) Abraham-Lincoln-like unite us in ensuring that popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth.
Lincoln County, WV Herald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Abolish partisanship by pursuing independence

Martin Luther King Jr. speaks from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in August 1963. Only Mahalia Jackson urges him to tell the audience “about the dream” results in that part of the “I have a dream” speech. King mentions “I have a dream” eight times in his speech. Those words still echo today as our nation continues to struggle in finding equity and justice envisioned by the Constitution.
Education Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Wider range of reading benefits all

I have worked as a freelance copy editor for textbook publishers for over 20 years. I have read hundreds of textbooks and worked for nearly every textbook publisher in America. Never have I come across anything that might remotely be called “critical race theory.” The textbooks I proofread teach almost exactly the same milquetoast history I was taught as a Montana elementary school student in the 1980s. Those who invest energy in opposing CRT might first ask if such a thing even exists in K-12 education — and secondly who benefits from their outrage.
U.S. Politics CNET

Could a 4th stimulus check still be on the table in 2021? Here's the scoop

What is the chance that Americans will see a fourth stimulus payment before the end of the year? On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the odds are somewhat unlikely, stating that President Joe Biden has already proposed "what he thinks is going to be the most effective for the short term" in getting the economy to move forward. Congress is still hammering out and negotiating the details of the next two stimulus packages.
Religion
Fox News

Critics skewer CNN's Don Lemon for saying adoptions should be handled by the state, not churches

CNN anchor Don Lemon was skewered by critics Wednesday after he claimed adoptions should be handled by the state and not by churches. The left-wing host was responding to a recent Supreme Court decision siding with Catholic Social Services (CSS), a Catholic adoption agency, in a dispute with the city of Philadelphia over not allowing same-sex couples to participate in their adoption program.
Society The Guardian

Letters: is it free speech or hate speech?

I was saddened to read your editorial on free speech and the right to “gender-critical” views. At what point do gender-critical views swerve into hate-speech? The arguments perpetuated by those espousing these views are often intensely personal, verge on anti-trans and look to deny others their sense of self. In a liberal society, we should of course treasure free speech, but be brave enough to acknowledge the negative impact it can have on marginalised groups and minorities, challenge fear and misinform, and adapt accordingly.
Religion madison

Catholic policies lead to abortion -- Paula Dail

As a Catholic, I was disappointed but not surprised to hear Bishop Donald Hying publicly favor the Catholic Church’s efforts to withhold communion from pro-choice Catholic politicians. It continually amazes me that the church’s middle managers, which is what bishops are, refuse to acknowledge that the most effective way to...
Protests
Idaho Capital Sun

This July 4, we must reject extreme partisanship that 'foments occasionally riot and insurrection'

A group of American patriots met in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, to sign a document declaring independence from the British Crown. The signers ended the Declaration of Independence, saying “we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” They knew that formation of a new nation was dangerous and […] The post This July 4, we must reject extreme partisanship that ‘foments occasionally riot and insurrection’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Religion stilwelldemocrat.com

COLUMN:Stilwell Church of Christ:The Discipline of Freedom

We have a long history of freedom in our nation. Untold thousands have fought and died, labored and sacrificed, and learned and taught the value of liberty and a national commitment to independence. If we hope to continue in this pathway of human dignity, we must continue to hold on to our commitment.
Science Gizmodo

Journal Retracts Terrible Study That Claimed Widespread Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths

A study looking at the impacts of covid-19 vaccination—condemned by other scientists as seriously flawed and irresponsible—has now sparked a mutiny of sorts. This past week, several well-respected researchers have resigned from their involvement in the journal that published the paper, which argued that vaccines are killing almost as many people as they’re saving from the pandemic. Today, the paper was retracted.
Politics Sun-Gazette

Unbecoming of public servant

It was very disheartening to hear of Mr. Mussare and Mr. Metzger’s attack on the James V Brown Library display of LGBT Pride Month. Pride Month is an occasion for the world’s LGBT communities to come together to celebrate the freedom to be themselves. Pride gatherings and displays such as the one at which the two County Commissioners take such offense are rooted in the arduous history of minority groups who have struggled for decades to overcome prejudice and be accepted for who they are. It has been a long hard road for them. Perhaps Mr. Mussare and Mr. Metzger are unaware of this but before the 1960s almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender person was illegal. Pride Month is a way of honoring how much the gay community has overcome.
Politics MSNBC

Plan for privately financed Guard deployment faces new pushback

It didn't come as too big of a surprise this week when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced that she was deploying 50 National Guard troops to Texas in order to "help" at the U.S./Mexico border. The Republican governor is, after all, eager to impress her party's base ahead of a likely bid for national office, so she obviously sees value in performative stunts like these.