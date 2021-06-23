Letter to the Editor: All should take vaccine

This is in response to the letter to the editor by Frank Scalia which was printed on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine, though I can understand any uneasiness tied to it. Our government hardly ever gives anything out for free, which can cause some concern when the vaccine is being provided for free. The proof of vaccination that comes with it shouldn’t be seen as a tool to segregate anyone. I have not personally been asked for proof of my vaccination, even though I have it readily available on my LA Wallet app that includes my driver’s license. Those who refuse the vaccine should know that they are putting others at risk by going to events where they could contract the virus or pass it on to others.