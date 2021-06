Britain only has 15 per cent of the electric vehicle charging points required to meet its climate targets by 2025, according to analysis by Labour.The party warned of a “gulf emerging” between those who can access the benefits of a move towards electric vehicles, and those for whom the technology will not be available - both because of lack of charging points, and due to the upfront price of vehicles.According to the Climate Change Committee, there need to be around 150,000 public charge points operating in our country by 2025 and these should be “widely available across the UK”.However, the...