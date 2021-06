The Liberal Bee Jays, the Perryton Rangers, and the Perryton Activity Center hosted a free baseball clinic this week at Mike Hargrove Field at Perryton Junior High School. Kids in first through eighth grades got to brush up on all aspects of the sport, including hitting, fielding, catching, and much more. Pictured is Eli Kile, age 6, at left, improving his batting technique with the assistance of…