You might not be quite ready for your first electric car, but all new car sales in the UK will be electric by 2030. Potentially sooner. Confidence on this subject is less about the government’s 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, and more about what happens when a superior technology comes along. While this switchover will take longer - as a car is a much bigger investment than a phone - a good example is the sheer speed of the move from traditional mobiles to smartphones. And this switch will be just as brutal as the one that killed Kodak - and created millions of apps.