Here are millions of different ways you can care for your cat and a million different ways to do it right. Just like shoes, there is not a one-size-fits-all when it comes to cat care. Here at Katzenworld, we know that caring for your cat is just as individual as your cat itself. During Pet Appreciation Week (6-12th June), we have compiled a list of the things we think are non-negotiables when it comes to pawfect pet care.