Denton County, TX

County judge talks pandemic response, upcoming challenges with Denton Chamber

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
Buy Now Denton County Judge Andy Eads speaks to chamber members during a reception on Wednesday at the Denton Chamber of Commerce. Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Judge Andy Eads highlighted the county’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response and addressed his upcoming concerns at the Denton Chamber of Commerce’s first government relations meeting since the outbreak’s beginnings.

Wednesday afternoon’s meeting, featuring Eads as a keynote speaker, was available to all chamber members. The monthly meetings have been virtual since the beginnings of the pandemic, interim President Pam Marrufo said, with former Denton Mayor Chris Watts its last in-person speaker.

Marrufo said the goal of the meetings is to help facilitate relationships between the business community and elected officials — an integral part of running a business she said some in the community may not understand.

“Some small businesses might not realize they have access to our local government,” Marrufo said. “We do these types of events to foster that relationship.”

Erin Carter, who will take over as the chamber’s president in early July, said business chambers can do the heavy lifting when it comes to those relationships, so that business owners can focus their energy elsewhere.

“If you don’t know what your tax dollars are going to, it can be hard,” Carter said. “That’s why chambers play in the government affairs arena. For a small business that spends all their time growing the business, we can be that voice for them.”

As Wednesday’s speaker, Eads hit the highlights of Denton County’s pandemic response, including the operations at Texas Motor Speedway and COVID-19’s health implications. He also addressed the county’s economic response, with a cumulative total of $6.3 million in grants awarded to over 300 businesses.

“It was truly heartbreaking to hear the confinement and the economic impact that has happened,” Eads said. “Life safety is one of the first functions of government and that was of key importance to us, but also the economic impact.”

Eads also touched on the county’s biggest challenges. Health was an obvious pressing issue for the past year, but now, he said the biggest issue to face is affordable housing, with about 82 people moving into the county per day and home prices skyrocketing.

“Housing really is something that keeps me awake at night, and it should keep you all awake at night too,” Eads said. “It really is a challenge.”

