Rhodes: On rediscovering ale and this green summer

I fell in love with the simplicity of fresh rolls when travelling in Bali. They’re on every menu, and they all taste amazing! It might just be the tropical heat that makes them taste so good, but I ate my weight in rolls. It was on my agenda to master making them at home, and I decided that filling them with lots of crunchy green stuff would be the game plan. I love that these are all green because, let’s face it, most of my best recipes are brown, so it’s nice to change things up! Even if you can’t quite get the hang of rolling them on your first go, it all tastes the same in the end. And just wait until you get that creamy green curry dipping sauce in your mouth. It’s fantastic!