Rhodes: On rediscovering ale and this green summer
And so farewell to Devon. Waiting for me at home was a box of contact lenses with a new prescription. The whole world seems to have a fresh coat of paint. But it’s not the lenses that make the world look so green. I’ve just driven from Rutland to Warwickshire and the entire heart of England was as lush as a rainforest. Obviously, most of this amazing growth and verdancy is down to billions of gallons of rain and some Med-hot days.www.shropshirestar.com