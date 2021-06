Real Salt Lake and Vancouver will play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. Let us tell you how the opponents are doing and advise you on what to bet. Real Salt Lake are performing well for a mid-table side. Two wins, three draws and a defeat are quite good. It should be noted that the three draws were obtained in their last matches, 0-0 with Nashville, 2-2 with Dallas and 1-1 with Minnesota. The team is in eighth place in the West table with nine points, literally one step away from the play-off zone.