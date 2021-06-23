Cancel
Shropshire to pioneer groundbreaking new health hub

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShropshire has been selected as one of the first places in the country to launch a pioneering new health facility designed to offer multiple tests at the same time – allowing people to get faster results and treatment. The 'community diagnostic health hub' would be built in in Telford, at...

