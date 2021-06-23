Shropshire to pioneer groundbreaking new health hub

Urteste on her way to NewConnect. What does your business model depend on?. We want to detect different types of cancer at an early stage of their development from a single urine sample and thus increase patients’ chances of surviving and recovering. Our company is a research and development company. Our unique knowledge – how is a method for the effective development of cancer screening tests. We build a business on the “light company” model. We focus all our resources on research and development related to our tests. Everything not related to our core business is outsourced to large and well known companies. Thus, we increase the chances of success, that is, marketing.