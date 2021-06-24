Americans free to work hard, follow dreams
In my last letter, I explained my support for the 2nd Amendment and how important it is if we want to remain free. I shared how Switzerland dealt with the right to bear arms. What I reported was 100% correct when my parents immigrated to America, and remained so for many years. I still have family there and called my cousin to see if things had changed. Her husband reported that about 20 years ago, the country began suffering from the same Socialist/Communist idealogical invasion America is dealing with. Apparently there are now a small number of home invasions.www.waheagle.com