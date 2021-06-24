Americans free to work hard, follow dreams

Until recently my wife and I paid over $2,000 a month for medical insurance. We each had a $6,000 deductible. One year we both had procedure’s which meant we had $12,000 in out-of-pocket expenses. There were also some other “uncovered” medical costs throughout the year which resulted in over $40,000 in medical insurance and out-of-pocket costs. The procedures themselves of course cost far and above what our out-of-pocket expenses were. Most likely if we had not had health insurance the doctors and medical facilities would not have performed them. In America, you have to have medical insurance or the means to cover the costs of your healthcare.