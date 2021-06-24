12-year-old ‘Running 4 Heroes’ founder recalls meeting Linn County deputy injured in the line of duty two weeks before Coggon shooting
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) -12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge founded the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes in 2019. He travels the country and runs to honor first responders killed or injured in the line of duty. He was in Iowa just two weeks ago to honor area law enforcement officers who were killed on the job this year. While here, he met Linn County Deputy William Halverson.www.kcrg.com