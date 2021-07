Hospital emergency departments across the UK are at breaking point with record numbers of patients swamping A&Es, raising fears that lives will be lost, The Independent can reveal. Some hospitals have been forced to declare major incidents in the last few days because of the swelling numbers of patients.Hospitals across the country have set new records for patient numbers in recent weeks, surpassing the worst days of the winter of 2019 – the most recent winter crisis in the NHS before the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK.A&E doctors from across the country have shared details with The Independent, revealing...