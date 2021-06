It’s that time of year again where we all ask each other ‘What can I claim on tax?’ and sheepishly shrug our shoulders. But this year, much like 2020, we’ve got a good excuse. With many Aussies still yet to make their way back to the office and working from home well and truly in effect, filing your tax return isn’t as straightforward as it once was. But it’s not all bad news. Filing your working from home tax return might see you wind up with a bit of extra cash in your pocket.