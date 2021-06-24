Ash Barty confirmed as top seed at Wimbledon again

At the previous major, you would have been within your rights to pick Rafael Nadal against the French Open field. The field won. Specifically, Novak Djokovic won. And so it is that now, you would be within your rights to pick Djokovic against the field to win Wimbledon 2021. In part because of his excellence and in part because of the field’s depletion—Nadal and Dominic Thiem among the absentees; admirable Andy Murray is no longer a contender; in weeks, Roger Federer turns 40—Djokovic is an overwhelming favorite. And a title would put him three-fourths of the way to a Grand Slam. It would also move him to a tie with Federer and Nadal for 20 career singles majors.