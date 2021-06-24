2021 Burrowing Owl Festival as close as the nearest computer screen

If you are looking for a chance to see those fuzzy burrowing owls, your computer screen may be your best chance this year. The folks at the Pomona Valley Audubon Society are holding a burrowing owls virtual festival online, open to the public and free. The virtual show takes the place of the in-person Burrowing Owl Festival not being held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Suzanne Thompson, chair of the Pomona Valley Audubon Society Burrowing Owl Committee.